Advertisement

MLB offers free tickets for COVID vaccinations

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT INNING TO FIFTH -Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, right, is...
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT INNING TO FIFTH -Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, right, is congratulated by Andres Gimenez after Hernandez hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Major League Baseball announced on Friday that it will offer incentives to unvaccinated fans through a program called “MLB Vaccinate At The Plate,” taking place throughout June.

Each of the 30 teams will host at least one event in June where unvaccinated fans will be able to receive a free ticket to a game if they get a COVID-19 vaccination shot at the event.

Teams will have the flexibility to construct the giveaway to their own specifications including where the event is hosted, when in June it takes place, and if the tickets are good for that day’s game or a game later in the 2021 season.

The teams also will work with a local healthcare provider or a national pharmacy provider to administer the shots and provide the necessary on-site health and safety precautions.

Fans can find more information about the program and each team’s events at MLB.com/vaccine.

The website will continue to be updated as teams finalize their plans throughout the month.

Over the course of the pandemic, MLB ballparks have been utilized as mass vaccination sites, administering a total of more than 1 million shots.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, of Northfield is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree...
19-year-old fugitive Aleksander Cherkasov caught in Nevada
File Image
Late-night shooting in downtown Burlington strikes bystander
Sunday June 6, 2021
Rescue at the Huntington Gorge Sunday
Intoxicated male falls down Burlington embankment
June 5, 2021
Caught on camera: gunfire strikes bystander in Burlington shooting

Latest News

Dairy farms
Vermont dairy task force to meet Monday
The shootings happened at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.
Miami police: Boyfriend kills woman, teen, wounds 3 others
A U.S. Marshals Task Force said they shot and killed Winston Smith during an attempted arrest...
Minneapolis sees more protests after man killed by deputies
Fully vaccinated people walked around Church Street in Burlington without masks.
Burlington City Council to discuss mask mandate again
A U.S. Marshals Task Force said they shot and killed Winston Smith during an attempted arrest...
Protests continue as brother of man killed in Minneapolis asks for video of incident