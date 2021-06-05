Advertisement

Intoxicated male falls down Burlington embankment

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rescue crews had to use a rope system to pull up an intoxicated male who had fallen down an embankment early Saturday morning.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Derek Libby, crews responded to the call at 3:18 a.m. on Saturday. The embankment is next to an apartment building located at 95 North Ave in Burlington.

The male, whose name and age are unknown at this time, was injured but in stable condition. He was transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment.

Libby says crews also had to pull up his friends using a rope system, who had gone down to try and help. Nobody else was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

