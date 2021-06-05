A look into the LCMM Long Boat program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Eight Vermont high school rowing teams will go face-to-face, or, oar-to-oar on Saturday afternoon in Vergennes.

The race between the Long Boat teams is part of the program hosted by the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum.

This week, we caught up with competitor Burlington High School to see what it’s all about. Their spring rowing season is well underway.

Out on the waters of Lake Champlain, these students are preparing to face competing teams in a “normal” style. During the pandemic, teams only raced against their own team at meets.

The Burlington High School team is feeling good about Saturday’s competition.

“We’ve got a lot of devoted people right now and I think we’ll do nicely,” says BHS junior Rowan Wurthman.

Wurthman is in his third year of rowing in the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum’s Long Boat Program. He says it’s always good to get out, but during the pandemic, this was a way to see friends.

“There’s a way bigger push to come to practice. Sometimes in the past you’re like ‘mmm, it’s rainy, it’s not so nice,’ but definitely knowing that people are going to be there and friends you haven’t seen for most of the summer or seen because school’s not in session... that was definitely something to look forward to,” he explains.

Because the team only meets twice a week for practice, for many students, it’s the perfect balance between getting active and staying involved with other extracurriculars.

“A lot of us aren’t crazy competitive sports people who do like hardcore after school sports which is really nice we can find a spot to stay in shape and then also get a little bit of that competitive spirit out,” Wurthman explains.

Team coach Benjamin Mayock has been at it for the past 10 years. He says the low commitment brings in even better rowers -- with flexibility in scheduling, many of the students on his teams are well-rounded.

“We have this motto that we like to say, it’s called ‘you show, you row.’ And we really try to live that spirit,” explains Mayock.

Inclusion is the only option for these athletes, as a team in unity is what wins meets. But that inclusion is not necessarily specific to just rowers -- it also applies to the non-traditional high school students that build the boats each year.

“The students that build the boats, they work really hard and they do it with a lot of dedication and love. And I think that that translates into the kids that end up rowing the boats,” says Mayock.

Now that’s a labor of love that floats everyone’s boat.

