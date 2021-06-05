U-32 sweeps D2 Track titles

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U-32 boys and girls outdoor track teams pulled off a sweep at the Division 2 state track meet Saturday afternoon at South Burlington High School. With the victory, the Raider boys recaptured the crown after Bellows Falls and a COVID cancellation denied them the past two years, while the U-32 girls claimed their first championship since 2016.

Both teams ran roughshod over the competition, with the girls (107 points) beating nearest competitors Burr and Burton and Rice by 39 and 40 points respectively. The boys (123 points) did them one better with a 40 point margin over second place Bellows Falls.

Full results can be found here:

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.