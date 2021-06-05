Advertisement

U-32 sweeps D2 Track titles

Raiders pull off outdoor double
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U-32 boys and girls outdoor track teams pulled off a sweep at the Division 2 state track meet Saturday afternoon at South Burlington High School. With the victory, the Raider boys recaptured the crown after Bellows Falls and a COVID cancellation denied them the past two years, while the U-32 girls claimed their first championship since 2016.

Both teams ran roughshod over the competition, with the girls (107 points) beating nearest competitors Burr and Burton and Rice by 39 and 40 points respectively. The boys (123 points) did them one better with a 40 point margin over second place Bellows Falls.

Full results can be found here:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/432003/results

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, of Northfield is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree...
Fugitive Aleksander Cherkasov caught in Nevada
File Image
Late-night shooting in downtown Burlington strikes bystander
Sunday June 6, 2021
Rescue at the Huntington Gorge Sunday
Intoxicated male falls down Burlington embankment
June 5, 2021
Caught on camera: Gunfire strikes bystander in Burlington shooting

Latest News

Toppers win first championship since 2017, Cougar girls end 17-year drought
St. J Boys, MMU Girls take home D1 Track titles
Toppers win first championship since 2017, Cougar girls end 17-year drought
St. J Boys, MMU Girls take home D1 Track titles
Raiders pull off outdoor double
U-32 sweeps D2 Track titles
The Northfield girls and White River Valley boys earned team state titles at the Division Four...
Northfield girls, White River Valley boys win D4 track & field state titles