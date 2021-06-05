What to do Saturday, June 5

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our area on Saturday, June 5.

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is offering a course on instructing New Hunter Education. The class takes place on Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can expect to learn policies and procedures, field techniques, and teaching methods.

The training will be hosted at the North Country Sportsmen’s Club in Williston. Upon completion of the course, you could become a volunteer instructor for Vermont’s Department of Wildlife.

Vermont Flight Academy’s Summer Flight Instruction For Area Youth is taking flight Saturday, June 5.

The Flight Academy, based out of South Burlington, is working alongside Burlington International Airport and BETA Technologies to teach kids how to fly. This initiative is meant to get youth excited about the field of aviation.

100 kids will be able to join certified flight instructors to fly over their hometowns. The event will include equipment, Vermont Air National Guard’s F-35, BETA’s electric vertical aircraft, food trucks, and so much more. The event starts at 10:00 a.m Saturday, June 5, at the Vermont Flight Academy.

Vermont’s next Ninja Warrior Summer kickoff Competition starts Saturday, June 5.

Ages seven through 17 are welcome and will compete according to their age. The competition will be points-based with a set time limit for each wave. This will be a remote competition with no spectators, however, you can catch the entire event live online. The course will be judged and designed by American Ninja Warrior Sonic.

Registration is required, it’s $25 per participant, and space will be limited.

