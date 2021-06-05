BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A few strong thunderstorms are still possible in northern parts of the region this evening near the Canadian border. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy for the remainder of the night. Sunday will be partly sunny and hot, with highs approaching 90 degrees in spots. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible, but that’s about it. The hottest day still looks to be Monday, with highs in the low 90s.

A backdoor cold front will start to move in Tuesday, which will bring the temperatures down a notch. Still, it will be warm with highs in the 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible. Wednesday will be cooler yet, with a few showers possible, mainly south.

We’ll get back to near normal with the temperatures late in the week. Thursday through Saturday will be partly sunny, except for the chance for a few showers on Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s, and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

