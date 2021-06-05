BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most of today will be a quiet day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A strong cold front, however, will move in and stall out near the Canadian border late this afternoon and evening. This will be the focus for possible severe thunderstorms in and around the Canadian border. Damaging wind and large hail are a possibility. The risk for severe weather drops off as you head south. In fact, Southern Vermont will likely get nothing out of this. Any showers and thunderstorms will quickly end after midnight. Sunday will be a quieter day, with partly sunny skies and highs back into the upper 80s to near 90. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.

The hottest day will be Monday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Though dew points won’t be excessively high, they’re still expected to be in the upper 50s to low 60s, making for some humidity. Slow down and drink plenty of water if you have outdoor plans. Tuesday is now looking a little cooler, due to a backdoor cold front sinking in. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The front will move through Wednesday, with a few additional showers and thunderstorms.

A return to near-average temperatures will occur Thursday and Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

