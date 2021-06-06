Fugitive Aleksander Cherkasov caught in Nevada

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The search for a Northfield teenager accused of trying to murder two women is over according to the Northfield Police Department.

Aleksander Cherkasov, 19, has been on the run since March 20.

Northfield Police say he was located in Mesquite, Nevada, with his mother, Jennifer Canfield, who they say had been helping him while he was on the run.

Cherkasov is charged with two counts of attempted murder stemming from an incident on Turkey Hill Road in Northfield. Police say he used his car to ram a vehicle with two women inside off a steep embankment. They were able to get out of the way in time.

The U.S. Marshals and various police departments from Vermont to Nevada were involved in the search. At one point police say Cherkasov was even in Jacksonville, Florida. He and his mother then made their way through Louisiana, New Mexico and ultimately to Nevada.

“We are extremely, extremely happy. I think it’s going to be a relief for the Northfield Police Department, the entire town and even the surrounding areas to make sure he is in fact arrested. However, you know it is a sad thing to realize that his mother has been helping him this entire time for sure,” said Karie Tucker of the Northfield Police Department who was working on the case.

They were apprehended after authorities obtained a search warrant for Canfield’s cellphone and were able to ping it for their location and apprehend them at a freeway exit in Nevada.

Cherkasov is currently sitting in a Las Vegas jail and will be extradited to Vermont.

