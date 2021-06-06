Electric vehicle service stations might soon be on their way to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lawmakers passed a bill to allow electric vehicle makers to open service stations in Vermont where they could also sell their cars directly to consumers.

Right now, they can’t. Because they don’t have a sales franchise in Vermont. State law currently requires that to protect the traditional dealership model and to govern manufacturers, dealers, and service stations.

Vermonters who need their electric vehicles serviced now often rely on mobile service crews. For example, Tesla sends technicians to a person’s home to service a vehicle if it doesn’t need to be put on a lift.

“We do understand that tesla is intending to open up a service center once that law is changed to allow them to do it,” says Dave Roberts of Drive Electric Vermont.

Opponents argue that the bill gives Tesla and other EV companies without a franchise an unfair sales advantage and local dealerships worry it could hurt their business.

Governor Scott is reviewing the bill now, he has until midnight on Monday to decide whether to sign it.

