In-person municipal meetings coming back when Gov. Scott lifts all remaining restrictions

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is several thousand shots away from lifting all restrictions on gatherings - this also includes municipal meetings.

Throughout the pandemic - many local select boards and city councils have been meeting remotely.

Like the state legislature - some towns are considering using 360-degree cameras which can stream meetings. The Vermont League of cities and towns says during the pandemic - voter participation actually saw an increase.

“On the other hand being face to face as we’ve all found out is just a really good way to conduct business and you lose something in translation when everything is on zoom,” says Karen Horn of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

But Horn says most towns are trying to strike a balance in retaining the levels of participation that we’ve seen during the pandemic.

