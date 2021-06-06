Kids learn to fly planes at Flight Academy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington International Airport and BETA Technologies are offering an exciting opportunity to kids aspiring to become pilots.

The Vermont Flight Academy aims to inspire and empower youth by providing them with the opportunity to fly a plane.

They launched the program last year for a one-day pilot. Because It was so successful, they decided to expand to three days this summer.

One-hundred kids will join certified flight instructors to get a hands-on experience flying planes over their hometowns.

At Saturday’s kickoff event, the first child to fly with the Vermont Flight Academy talked about her experience.

“With Vermont Flight Academy, they make your first flight, or even your millionth, so much fun and enjoyable, especially safe,” said Hannah.

Fifteen kids flew planes on Saturday and another 85 will do so by the end of the year.

