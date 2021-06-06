Looking ahead: Week of June 7

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A busy week ahead, let’s take a look at what’s going on.

Monday, June 7 Burlington City Council will discuss whether the Queen City can ditch the masks.

The city council voted no on the issue just a few weeks ago on May 17. The concerns were that not enough Vermonters were vaccinated. Now thousands of more Vermonters are vaccinated, bringing the topic back up for debate. But in order to be mask-free, you have to be fully vaccinated. That means waiting two weeks after your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna shot, or after your only J & J vaccine.

Also happening on Monday, June 7 New Hampshire prison inmates can request in-person visits.

Something the New Hampshire Department of Corrections hasn’t allowed throughout the pandemic. Inmates are allowed visitors whether they are vaccinated or not. But there will be social distance guidelines if the inmate is not vaccinated. If an inmate is fully vaccinated then they may hug their visitor, and will not have to follow distancing guidelines.

Masks will be required for both parties no matter their vaccination status.

Tuesday, June 8 is the deadline for Dairy Processors to apply for grant funding.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets has a new grant program to help dairy processors build a stronger brand, break into a new market, or just elevate their business. Grants will range from $10,000 - $50,000 and will require a 25 percent match.

The funding will allow a business to hire a professional marketing/branding contractor to develop strategy and/or content.

The last item on our radar for Tuesday, June 8 is a special school board meeting for South Burlington School District.

This meeting will be in an executive session. Topics up for discussion include teacher and support staff contract negotiations. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 8. If you’d like to participate you can join this link provided or call in.

School Board Zoom information:

Meeting ID: 854 4303 7347

Passcode: 303606

One tap mobile: +16468769923,,85443037347#,,,,*303606# US (New York) +16513728299,,85443037347#,,,,*303606# US (Minnesota)

Dial by your location: +1 646 876 9923 US (New York) or +1 646 518 9805 US (New York)

