New bill would allow a second opinion in court to determine defendant’s competency

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill waiting for the Governor’s signature prioritizes victims in the criminal justice system.

S.3 would allow the department of mental health to notify the state’s attorney before an offender is released from their custody who then could tell victims or their families. The bill also now allows prosecutors to get a second expert opinion on a defendant’s competency to stand trial.

It’s something that’s often requested by families, some prosecutors aren’t sure the outcome would be any different.

“It’s rare that we would find someone that would disagree with a court appointed expert, its pretty rare that court appointed experts, from the get-go will find somebody not competent or find somebody insane at the time. So for us to spend an incredible amount of money with very little likelihood it would be a different opinion, is really tough to validate,” says Sarah George, the Chittenden County State’s Attorney.

S.3 also creates a study examining the need for a new forensic facility with a report due in 2023. Top lawmakers expect the governor to sign it.

