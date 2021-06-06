Advertisement

Protesters raise awareness about Tigray genocide

By Erin Brown
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Protesters took to Church Street in Burlington on Saturday o raise awareness about the Tigray genocide happening in Ethiopia.

Tigray is a region in the northern-most part of Ethiopia.

Protesters say the governments of Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Eritrea are bombing Tigray, and have killed and displaced thousands of people since November. Protesters say troops have also raped tens of thousands of women and children.

Protesters are calling on the United States government and the United Nations to intervene.

“They are bombing, killing, shelling, hacking and looting Tigray to the brink of disaster and this is disaster is definitely happening now and it’s about to be in a calamity mode and it is starving the entire population of Tigray into submission,” said Michael Berhe, a protester from Boston, Massachusetts.

The U.N. says famine is imminent in Tigray and they are warning there’s a risk that hundreds of thousands of people — or more — will die.

