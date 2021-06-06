Advertisement

St. J Boys, MMU Girls take home D1 Track titles

Toppers win first championship since 2017, Cougar girls end 17-year drought
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The St. Johnsbury boys and Mt. Mansfield girls are D1 track champions after edging out the competition at Saturday’s state meet at Burlington High School. With the victory, St. J returns to the mountaintop for the first time in four years, while the Cougars ended a 17-year drought to claim the program’s fourth title.

St. J (120.7 points) fended off a fierce charge from two-time defending champ Essex (105 points) to take home their 29th title in program history. CVU was a distant third (75.5 points).

The MMU girls margin of victory was slimmer, but not by much. The Cougars (111.33 points) used their sprint strength to deny St. J (98 points) a 6th straight team title. Essex (84 points) edged out CVU for third.

Full results can be found here:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/419752/results

