Advertisement

Vermont lawmakers to reform land development law Act 250

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the pandemic cools down, Vermont lawmakers are poised to take up Act 250 reform in person next legislative session.

The land development law referred to as Vermont’s DNA - is now over 50 years old - and doesn’t account for modern land use such as mountain biking trails and large developments.

Lawmakers have been trying to update and reform the landmark law for the past several sessions - but the pandemic has thrown their work off the rails. Governor Scott says reform is on his shortlist of priorities next session. Lawmakers say they plan to tackle it - by say the work has to be done carefully to allow for responsible growth.

“When we work on a bill like that we work with great care. There was not adequate time to take up in this session a careful look at Act 250,” says Sen. Chris Bray, D-Addison.

Leaders say they’ll pick back up on reform next session when they can have more nuanced conversations in person.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, of Northfield is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree...
Fugitive Aleksander Cherkasov caught in Nevada
File Image
Late-night shooting in downtown Burlington strikes bystander
Sunday June 6, 2021
Rescue at the Huntington Gorge Sunday
Intoxicated male falls down Burlington embankment
June 5, 2021
Caught on camera: Gunfire strikes bystander in Burlington shooting

Latest News

Burlington
Hundreds of plants traded at the Burlington Plant Swap
2021 Grads- Milton Senior High School
2021 Grads- Milton Senior High School
2021 Grads- Brattleboro UHS
2021 Grads- Brattleboro UHS
2021 Grads- Mississippi Union HS
2021 Grads- Mississippi Union HS
Just days later, another tractor-trailer snagged traffic in the Notch after getting stuck.
Another tractor-trailer gets stuck in the Notch