Vermonters enjoy stretch of hot temperatures

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is bracing for hot weather this week and some people say they’re looking forward to it.

It could get up to 90 degrees this weekend in some parts of Vermont. While that’s not necessarily unusual for this time of year, it is much more common in mid-summer.

Rick Politi of Burlington says that’s his kind of weather.

“I like the sun,” Politi said. “If it can get up to 95 [degrees], I’m cruising. I like it.”

Rita and Guy Isabelle from Barre say after a year of isolation, they’re just glad to be out and about and they don’t care how hot it is.

“Bring it on. It’s been a long year.” said Guy Isabelle.

They say it’s been months since they’ve visited Burlington and they’re excited to be back and enjoy the newly-renovated City Hall Park for the first time.

“It’s interesting because it’s everything that we’ve read and probably seen on TV but we haven’t been here to see it so yeah, I’m psyched,” said Guy.

Some people visiting from out-of-state say they weren’t expecting Vermont to be this hot.

“No, not at all,” said Matthew Solomon from Indiana.

“I’m surprised Vermont is pretty hot today because in Boston, it’s very hot but Vermont’s probably known for one of the coldest areas in America,” said Ida Kidanemarian from Boston, Massachusetts.

And city leaders who spent Saturday morning re-stenciling and re-painting the Black Lives Matter mural on Main Street say the heat did provide some benefit.

“And of course, because it was so warm, the paint dried practically instantly,” said Councilor Karen Paul, D-Burlington. “There’s about three coats of paint on each letter so we’re hoping it’ll last a little while.”

Efficiency Vermont is offering a rebate on window air conditioners if you’re looking to buy one to keep cool.

