What to do Sunday, June 6

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our area Sunday, June 6.

Burlington’s Jazz Festival is happening this weekend, you can catch live performances from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 6. The Flynn teamed up with Burlington City Arts to bring you these 10 days of music fun. You can expect both local, and national acts to perform in the Queen City. Sunday’s features include Onion River Jazz Band, DBR + GoPal Niroula, and Kat Wright to name a few.

The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center in Rutland will host their Annual Members’ Exhibition starts the weekend of June 5. Current members have the opportunity to showcase their work at a popular exhibition.

Winooski will be hosting their Farmers Market Sunday, June 6 starting at 10 a.m.

This market will be open every Sunday this summer. You can expect fresh local produce, baked goods, homemade gifts, and more.

The market closes by 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.