Windsor abandoned gas station to transform into green space

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley eyesore will soon be turned into a green space, thanks to one Windsor couple.

Jane Osgood and Ted Hilles purchased the property on Windsor’s Main Street back in January. They say it’s a former gas station that has been abandoned for 10 years.

Now, it will be turned into a private green space, operating under the company name North Ridge Property, LLC.

Osgood and Hilles are historic preservationists, having completed nearly a dozen revitalization projects in Windsor alone. They’ve been working on projects in the Upper Valley for 20 years.

They say they have the support of town officials and hope it will be a positive change for the community.

“So, it’s a value to us, but it will also create a beautiful, wonderful entryway to Windsor and we hope that that will stimulate economic activity and people will be attracted to come and live and work and do all sorts of things in Windsor,” said Osgood.

The property will not be available for public use.

It’s scheduled to be complete by midsummer.

