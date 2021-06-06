BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a hot day, with most spots in the upper 80s for highs. A few locations will top out at 90 degrees. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. The hottest day still looks to be Monday, with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low 90s. A few records may be broken.

A backdoor cold front will start to move into the region Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will still be very warm, with highs in the 80s. A few showers or thunderstorms may linger into Wednesday, with highs around 80.

We’ll have a return to near-normal temperatures for the end of the week. Highs Thursday through Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s, with lows in the 40s and 50s. A few showers are possible Friday.

