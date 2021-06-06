BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a hot Sunday for sure. In fact, Burlington reached a record high of 95 degrees. Monday will be just as hot, if not even a little hotter. Some parts of the region are under a Heat Advisory, with a heat index in the mid 90s. Remember to drink plenty of fluids and take breaks if you’re outdoors. Also, please don’t leave pets in vehicles. Monday night will be muggy, with lows only in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A trough will move in Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few may be strong, so stay tuned. It will be a bit cooler, but very humid, with highs in the 80s. A cold front will then come through Wednesday, with a few showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler weather will take over from Thursday onward. Highs will be in the 70s, and lows in the 40s to 50s. Other than the chance for showers Friday, it’s looking dry into the weekend.

