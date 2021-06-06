Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The cold front weakened by the time it hit our region on Saturday, so severe weather didn’t happen. Sunday will be partly sunny and hot, with highs approaching 90 degrees in spots. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible, but that’s about it. The hottest day still looks to be Monday, with highs in the low 90s.

A backdoor cold front will start to move in Tuesday, which will bring the temperatures down a notch. Still, it will be warm with highs in the 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible. Wednesday will be cooler yet, with a few showers possible, mainly south.

We’ll get back to near normal with the temperatures late in the week. Thursday through Saturday will be partly sunny, except for the chance for a few showers on Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s, and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

