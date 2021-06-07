Advertisement

600 nonprofits registered for 24-hour online donation event

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - About 600 nonprofits have registered for an annual 24-hour online fundraising event in New Hampshire.

NH Gives is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Tuesday and run through Wednesday.

People can choose which nonprofits to support, and take advantage of more than $1 million in matching gifts to increase the impact of their contributions.

The New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits says in June 2020, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, NH Gives shattered all previous records, raising more for the nonprofits than it had in the previous four years combined. A total of 14,000 people gave $3.4 million to nearly 500 nonprofits in just 24 hours, including $1 million in the first eight minutes of the event.  

