Advertisement

Air pollution levels high in 2 New Hampshire counties

File photo
File photo(MGN, CBS Los Angeles)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services says besides the high temperatures, air pollution concentrations are expected to reach unhealthy levels in two counties for people with lung diseases and those who are active outdoors.

The department said people in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties should take precautions Monday by limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

Sensitive individuals include children and older adults, and anyone with lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis.

The air quality is expected to improve on Tuesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Sunday June 6, 2021
Rescue at the Huntington Gorge Sunday
June 5, 2021
Caught on camera: Gunfire strikes bystander in Burlington shooting
It appears the Koffee Kup Bakery will be sold to a new company. And it’s not the company that...
New deal to sell Koffee Kup to Flowers Foods
Sunday June 6, 2021
Gov. Scott hopes to lift restrictions this week
Some Vermont towns cancel July Fourth celebrations

Latest News

Elementary students celebrate end to pandemic school year
Elementary students celebrate end to pandemic school year
Winooski Elementary students are celebrating the end of a tough pandemic school year.
Elementary students celebrate end to pandemic school year
Gov. Phil Scott
Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference
File photo
Burlington ends retail mask mandate
Vermonter excited about FDA approval of Alzheimer’s drug