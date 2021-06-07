Air pollution levels high in 2 New Hampshire counties

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services says besides the high temperatures, air pollution concentrations are expected to reach unhealthy levels in two counties for people with lung diseases and those who are active outdoors.

The department said people in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties should take precautions Monday by limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

Sensitive individuals include children and older adults, and anyone with lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis.

The air quality is expected to improve on Tuesday.

