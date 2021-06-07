Advertisement

Another tractor-trailer gets stuck in the Notch

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Just days after the first truck of the season got stuck on the Notch Road, another tractor-trailer got stuck on Sunday and stopped traffic.

Police say the driver of the rig, Kyle Shepard from Massachusetts, ignored and passed several signs advising that tractor-trailer units are not permitted on Route 108.

The road has since reopened after being closed for about four hours Sunday.

Shepard was issued a ticket, as well as two points on his license.

