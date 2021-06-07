Burlington City Council to discuss mask mandate again

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council on Monday night will discuss whether the Queen City will ditch its mask mandate.

The City Council voted no on the issue just a few weeks ago on May 17.

The concerns were that not enough Vermonters were vaccinated. But now, thousands of more Vermonters are vaccinated, so the topic is back up for debate.

In order to be mask-free, you would have to be fully vaccinated.

Burlington’s mayor is against the city making its own public policy.

