Court-prompted changes ease NH emergency room boarding crisis

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - No adults were waiting in New Hampshire emergency departments for inpatient psychiatric care Monday for the first time in 14 months.

The likely temporary elimination of the waiting list for adults comes four weeks after the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of psychiatric patients who often spend weeks involuntarily held in emergency rooms because of a lack of inpatient beds.

In response to the lawsuit, Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order allowing the Department of Health and Human Services to implement short-term solutions, including offering incentives to long-term facilities to accept older psychiatric patients.

