Dog alerts owner to Georgia fire

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews were busy overnight after a house fire in Georgia, Vermont, where crews say a dog alerted its owner of the flames.

The Georgia fire chief tells WCAX News that an adult woman and her dog were home at the time of the fire on Plains Road early Monday morning.

They say she was alerted to the fire by her dog and was able to get out of the two-story farmhouse.

Multiple departments responded.

There is fire damage in the attic and smoke damage elsewhere.

One firefighter was evaluated for a heat-related injury but is fine. No other injuries were reported.

