The Edge offers free gym membership with COVID shot

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking to get your COVID vaccine, you can head over to The Edge Fitness on Monday.

They hope an incentive will help get people through the doors.

They are partnering with the Vermont Health Department and Shaw’s to try to raise the state’s vaccination numbers.

You don’t need to sign up and it’s totally free.

They will be offering the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines, but they are also offering another incentive to try to get folks in the door.

“The incentive of a free month of membership. It’s been a long year, or maybe even a year-and-a-half for many of us, and an incentive to focus on empowering you to move your body and take care of your health and well-being, after the vaccine and onward into the next month and into the future is really important and something we felt passionate on. Everyone who does get their vaccine at the Williston Edge on Monday will receive that free month of memberships on Monday. We are excited to welcome them in and start focusing on their health and wellness,” said Nicole Williams, with The Edge.

Edge officials say getting healthy this year means more than hitting the gym, and this is the least they can do for their community.

“We have been as an organization really dedicated to again doing our part to overcome COVID-19 and this was a key piece as we really see that tipping point with the vaccination process especially here in Vermont. To increase awareness and accessibility to those that have yet had their vaccine. So we felt really passionate that this was a great opportunity to hopefully move forward and overcome COVID-19,” said Williams.

The clinic is from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at their Williston location.

Click here for more on COVID vaccination clinics around the state.

