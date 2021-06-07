Advertisement

North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik announces pregnancy

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT
SARATOGA, N.Y. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has announced that she is expecting her first child.

The fourth-term Congress member from upstate New York tweeted Saturday that she and her husband, Matthew Manda, are expecting a baby this fall.

The post on Twitter and Instagram included a photo of Stefanik and Manda patting her baby bump.

Stefanik was first elected to Congress in 2014. She was elevated to the No. 3 position in the Republican caucus last month. That move came after party members ousted Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from the position for pushing back against false claims that voting fraud cost former president Donald Trump the 2020 election.

