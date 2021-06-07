Gov. Scott hopes to lift restrictions this week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont closes in on the 80% vaccination benchmark needed to fully reopen the state, Gov. Phil Scott says he’s hopeful the state will reach its goal this week. As of Monday, we are at 79.2%.

Scott says Vermont made progress over the weekend as 1,700 more people got vaccinated on Saturday and 1,155 on Sunday, bringing the state 1% closer to the 80% vaccination goal. But he says there are still 4,197 unvaccinated eligible Vermonters who need to get vaccinated before he will lift restrictions.

Scott says he’s eager to get the state back to normal.

“I look forward to lifting all of the above. All restrictions will be lifted once we hit that 80%. I’ll do it on that day. Whenever that happens,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

Scott says once the restrictions are lifted, vaccinated and unvaccinated Vermonters can expect no more COVID rules or mandates.

