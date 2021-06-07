Advertisement

Gov. Scott signs bill aimed at making voting easier

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott has signed into law a bill that will make it easier for people to vote in general elections.

The new law will send general election ballots to all active voters, making permanent a policy used last year during the pandemic.

Democratic Secretary of State Jim Condos has said the measure represents the largest expansion of Vermont voter access in decades, making it one of the most voter-friendly states in the country.

In a statement, Scott asked lawmakers when they return in January to extend the provisions of the new law to primary elections, local elections and school budget votes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

