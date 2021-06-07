Advertisement

Gun background check bill passes New Hampshire House

A bill that would eliminate New Hampshire’s role in conducting background checks for those purchasing handguns is headed to the governor’s desk.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A bill that would eliminate New Hampshire’s role in conducting background checks for those purchasing handguns is headed to the governor’s desk.

The House on Thursday approved legislation that would abolish the state police “gun line,” and instead put the FBI solely in charge of performing background checks using the National Information Criminal Background System.

Supporters of the bill argued that the current system frequently results in lengthy delays and that the state is wasting money on a task the federal government already handles for most other states.

Opponents argued state police do a better job investigating possible cases of mistaken identity and other issues.

