Heat advisory issued for parts of Vermont Monday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for northwestern and southeastern Vermont.

The advisory runs until 8 p.m. and warns that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

The forecast calls for temperatures in the 90s.

The advisory recommends that people drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and in an air-conditioned room and check on relatives and neighbors.

People working or spending time outside should take extra precautions, possibly rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening and take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Click here for the latest forecast from the WCAX Weather team.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)