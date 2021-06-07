Historic Vermont train depot on the move

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - It appears that it is not “the end of the line” for a historic train depot in New Haven.

Select Board Member Steve Dupoise says the brick building that has stood at the junction of routes 7 and 17 since the 1850s will be saved.

The building had to be either torn down or moved to make way for the scheduled Amtrak route that will go through the junction. Amtrak said the current location of the depot is a safety hazard.

The historic depot’s new home will be on 3 acres of town road just north of the town office.

“Monstrous project. I mean, to think about how to pick up a brick building and move it a mile, a mile and a quarter down the road and all the powerlines in between transmissions that run with between Velco and here. A monster project,” Dupoise said.

Dupoise says he’s optimistic that federal and state money will be available to move the structure.

Gov. Phil Scott has set aside $400,000 from the transportation budget and there will be other funds coming from grants.

The town’s historical society will occupy a portion of the building. Dupoise is hoping a private business will rent the rest to offset the cost of upkeep.

Related Stories:

Plan to save historic Vermont train depot moving forward

Can historic New Haven depot survive Amtrak upgrades?

Where Burlington’s long-awaited train terminal may be built

Arrival of Amtrak passenger train raises questions of train storage

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.