Masks part of decision for early release of NH students in heat

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The mask policy played a part in the decision by at least one New Hampshire school district to release students early Monday because of 90-degree-plus temperatures and humidity.

“Making matters more difficult, students are still expected to wear masks in classrooms and outdoors is not a suitable option,” Kathleen Murphy, interim superintendent at the Concord School District, wrote in a letter to families on Sunday. “I am sorry for the imposition on families, but for the overall safety and health of the students I felt it was a prudent decision.”

The district was releasing students early Tuesday, as well. The Manchester school district canceled classes for Monday and said it would re-evaluate for Tuesday. In Londonderry, cooling areas were being made available.

Temperatures in New Hampshire were expected to get well into the 90s on Monday and Tuesday.

