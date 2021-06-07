Masks part of decision for early release of NH students in heat

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The mask policy played a part in the decision by at least one New Hampshire school district to release students early Monday because of 90-degree-plus temperatures and humidity.

“Making matters more difficult, students are still expected to wear masks in classrooms and outdoors is not a suitable option,” Kathleen Murphy, interim superintendent at the Concord School District, wrote in a letter to families on Sunday. “I am sorry for the imposition on families, but for the overall safety and health of the students I felt it was a prudent decision.”

The district was releasing students early Tuesday, as well. The Manchester school district canceled classes for Monday and said it would re-evaluate for Tuesday. In Londonderry, cooling areas were being made available.

Temperatures in New Hampshire were expected to get well into the 90s on Monday and Tuesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)