Mountaineers victorious in first home game in 22 months

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Mountaineers returned to a packed Montpelier Rec Field for the first time in nearly two years and sent the crowd home happy with a 3-2 victory over North Adams Sunday night. It was the Neers first home win since August 1, 2019.

Alex Bryant (Holy Cross) led the way for Vermont, pitching five scoreless innings, allowing just two baserunners, and striking out seven. The Neers would get the offense going in the third with back to back hits by Keagan Calero (UMass-Lowell) and Tommy Courtney (Penn) to lead off the inning, and Courtney would eventually score on a sac fly from Anthony Donofrio (Hofstra) to give Vermont the lead. Donofrio would later add another RBI.

With the win, Vermont moves to 1-1 on the year. They return to action Monday as they host North Shore.

