Advertisement

New deal to sell Koffee Kup to Flowers Foods

By Dom Amato
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new twist in the Koffee Kup Bakery story-- a new buyer has emerged and acquired the Vermont bakeries.

Koffee Kup and its assets, which includes the Vermont Bread Company, will be sold to Flowers Foods.

That’s a national, multibillion-dollar company that owns a number of well-known brands like Wonder Bread and Dave’s Killer Bread.

The deal was announced in court Monday afternoon during the battle over who will pay out employee PTO.

It was then announced that Flowers Foods had struck a deal to buy the bakery and take care of all the claims against Koffee Kup, including the PTO payouts.

The Canada-based Mrs. Dunster’s, the expected buyer as of late last week, says the news came completely out of left field and the company says it is shocked and dismayed.

In a press release, Flowers Foods says there are no immediate plans to reopen either of the bakeries in Vermont or the location in Connecticut.

But there’s also another company in the mix that can fight the sale in court. We’ll have more details on that tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11.

Related Stories:

Koffee Kup buyer moving forward with initial agreement

New Koffee Kup owners pledge to emphasize values of family-owned business

Canadian company to purchase Koffee Kup Bakery, Vermont Bread Company

Vermont AG backs laid off Koffee Kup employees in benefits dispute

Koffee Kup benefits battle goes to court

Koffee Kup employees forced to return earned time payout

Former Koffee Kup workers file lawsuit over abrupt closure

Can Koffee Kup be reopened?

Koffee Kup, Vermont Bread Co. closures blamed on years of financial trouble

Koffee Kup Bakery shuts down, lays off more than 200 workers

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday June 6, 2021
Rescue at the Huntington Gorge Sunday
June 5, 2021
Caught on camera: Gunfire strikes bystander in Burlington shooting
Sunday June 6, 2021
Gov. Scott hopes to lift restrictions this week
Some Vermont towns cancel July Fourth celebrations

Latest News

Elementary students celebrate end to pandemic school year
Elementary students celebrate end to pandemic school year
Winooski Elementary students are celebrating the end of a tough pandemic school year.
Elementary students celebrate end to pandemic school year
Gov. Phil Scott
Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference
File photo
Burlington ends retail mask mandate
Vermonter excited about FDA approval of Alzheimer’s drug