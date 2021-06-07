New deal to sell Koffee Kup to Flowers Foods

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new twist in the Koffee Kup Bakery story-- a new buyer has emerged and acquired the Vermont bakeries.

Koffee Kup and its assets, which includes the Vermont Bread Company, will be sold to Flowers Foods.

That’s a national, multibillion-dollar company that owns a number of well-known brands like Wonder Bread and Dave’s Killer Bread.

The deal was announced in court Monday afternoon during the battle over who will pay out employee PTO.

It was then announced that Flowers Foods had struck a deal to buy the bakery and take care of all the claims against Koffee Kup, including the PTO payouts.

The Canada-based Mrs. Dunster’s, the expected buyer as of late last week, says the news came completely out of left field and the company says it is shocked and dismayed.

In a press release, Flowers Foods says there are no immediate plans to reopen either of the bakeries in Vermont or the location in Connecticut.

But there’s also another company in the mix that can fight the sale in court. We’ll have more details on that tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11.

