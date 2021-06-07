Advertisement

New England’s success against COVID-19 could be a model

File Photo
File Photo(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - New England is giving the rest of the country a possible glimpse into the future if more Americans get vaccinated.

The six-state region has among the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. and is seeing sustained drops in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Massachusetts officials for the first time declared none of the state’s communities at high risk of COVID-19 transmission. In Rhode Island, coronavirus hospitalizations have hit their lowest levels in months.

And in Vermont, there hadn’t been a COVID-19 death in over two weeks until Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Sunday June 6, 2021
Rescue at the Huntington Gorge Sunday
June 5, 2021
Caught on camera: Gunfire strikes bystander in Burlington shooting
It appears the Koffee Kup Bakery will be sold to a new company. And it’s not the company that...
New deal to sell Koffee Kup to Flowers Foods
Sunday June 6, 2021
Gov. Scott hopes to lift restrictions this week
Some Vermont towns cancel July Fourth celebrations

Latest News

Elementary students celebrate end to pandemic school year
Elementary students celebrate end to pandemic school year
Winooski Elementary students are celebrating the end of a tough pandemic school year.
Elementary students celebrate end to pandemic school year
Gov. Phil Scott
Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference
File photo
Burlington ends retail mask mandate
Vermonter excited about FDA approval of Alzheimer’s drug