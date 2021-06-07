NH aviation lighting company gets $23M contract with Air Force

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says a solar aviation lighting company in Tilton has received a $23.5 million contract with the U.S. Air Force to upgrade airfield lighting systems.

Avlite will manufacture and deliver the lighting, which can be rapidly deployed for aircraft landings. Each system contains portable solar LED airfield lighting for a 10,000-foot runway and ground lighting.

Shaheen said in a statement Monday that the funding will update airfield lighting systems to ensure aircraft can land quickly and safely for their missions in support of defense and humanitarian causes around the world.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)