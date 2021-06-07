More virus rules to lift if 70% of NY adults get vaccine jab

NEW YORK (AP) - New York will lift more COVID-19 rules once 70% of adults have at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s a target Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday he hoped his state could reach in days.

About 68.7% of New York adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to federal data. A smaller percentage of New York’s entire population of 20 million residents, including children, have received at least one dose: so far, 56% or 11 million residents.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city host a massive Central Park concert on a yet-to-be-announced date in August.

