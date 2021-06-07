Plants find new homes in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of plants were swapped from household to household in Burlington’s Old North End on Sunday at the Sustainability Academy.

Each year, Burlington gardeners try to get together to bring plants they no longer need and take others home. Even people who don’t have plants were welcome to stop by and pick some out.

During the pandemic, house plants and gardening have seen a huge rise in popularity. The Burlington Plant Swap Facebook group says they gained 2,000 members.

“I think plants are good for you, having living things around you, having living green things, that is just what I think we are made for as human beings, and I think that anyone should be able to access them,” said Laura Hale, Plant Swap organizer.

There will be another plant swap coming up in the fall and people who’d like to get into gardening.

