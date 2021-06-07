Advertisement

Plants find new homes in Burlington

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of plants were swapped from household to household in Burlington’s Old North End on Sunday at the Sustainability Academy.

Each year, Burlington gardeners try to get together to bring plants they no longer need and take others home. Even people who don’t have plants were welcome to stop by and pick some out.

During the pandemic, house plants and gardening have seen a huge rise in popularity. The Burlington Plant Swap Facebook group says they gained 2,000 members.

“I think plants are good for you, having living things around you, having living green things, that is just what I think we are made for as human beings, and I think that anyone should be able to access them,” said Laura Hale, Plant Swap organizer.

There will be another plant swap coming up in the fall and people who’d like to get into gardening.

For more information click here here.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, of Northfield is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree...
Fugitive Aleksander Cherkasov caught in Nevada
File Image
Late-night shooting in downtown Burlington strikes bystander
Sunday June 6, 2021
Rescue at the Huntington Gorge Sunday
Intoxicated male falls down Burlington embankment
June 5, 2021
Caught on camera: Gunfire strikes bystander in Burlington shooting

Latest News

File photo
Masks part of decision for early release of NH students in heat
Burlington
Hundreds of plants traded at the Burlington Plant Swap
2021 Grads- Milton Senior High School
2021 Grads- Milton Senior High School
2021 Grads- Brattleboro UHS
2021 Grads- Brattleboro UHS
2021 Grads- Mississippi Union HS
2021 Grads- Mississippi Union HS