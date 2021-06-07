Advertisement

Police in coastal town crackdown on rowdy beach crowds

(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT
HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) - Police in a popular seaside town in New Hampshire are cracking down on rowdy crowds as the region deals with a heat wave.

Police arrested nine people Friday night and seven people Saturday night as crowds swelled on Hampton Beach. WMUR-TV reports most were charged with disorderly conduct and alcohol-related offenses.

Police say no one was injured and there was no property damage during the incidents.

Police say they stepped up their presence in the beach community near the Massachusetts state line this weekend in response to recent fights.

