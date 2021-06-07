Advertisement

Rescue at the Huntington Gorge Sunday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Two women found themselves in trouble while trying to cool off at the Huntington Gorge on Sunday.

Officials say that two women were tubing and tried to get out of the water before they hit the falls, that’s when they were swept away with the current and needed rescue.

Multiple crews and agencies were called, both women were rescued and taken to the hospital. They are listed in stable condition.

The Gorge has been closed to foot traffic since April 2020, it is known for being a dangerous place. Police say 26 people have drowned at the Huntington Gorge since the 1950s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, of Northfield is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree...
Fugitive Aleksander Cherkasov caught in Nevada
File Image
Late-night shooting in downtown Burlington strikes bystander
Intoxicated male falls down Burlington embankment
June 5, 2021
Caught on camera: Gunfire strikes bystander in Burlington shooting

Latest News

File photo
Masks part of decision for early release of NH students in heat
Burlington
Hundreds of plants traded at the Burlington Plant Swap
2021 Grads- Milton Senior High School
2021 Grads- Milton Senior High School
2021 Grads- Brattleboro UHS
2021 Grads- Brattleboro UHS
2021 Grads- Mississippi Union HS
2021 Grads- Mississippi Union HS