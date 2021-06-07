Rescue at the Huntington Gorge Sunday

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Two women found themselves in trouble while trying to cool off at the Huntington Gorge on Sunday.

Officials say that two women were tubing and tried to get out of the water before they hit the falls, that’s when they were swept away with the current and needed rescue.

Multiple crews and agencies were called, both women were rescued and taken to the hospital. They are listed in stable condition.

The Gorge has been closed to foot traffic since April 2020, it is known for being a dangerous place. Police say 26 people have drowned at the Huntington Gorge since the 1950s.

