Some Vermont towns cancel July Fourth celebrations

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) - As Vermont comes out of the pandemic, some towns think it’s still too soon to gather for July Fourth celebrations.

Gov. Phil Scott has said that Vermont could be back to normal by the Fourth of July.

Vermont Public Radio reports that Wardsboro, Montpelier, Plymouth and Richmond all have decided to cancel their celebrations because there was not enough time to plan and too many questions.

Some other towns are going ahead with their celebrations. Milton is holding a parade in the morning, an afternoon barbecue and fireworks. Warren’s Fourth of July organizer said the town is doing a toned-down celebration this year. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

