NH high court lifting mask requirement; Vt. theater reopening

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court is allowing people to go without a mask in courts, with some exceptions.

The state House of Representatives has also rejected an attempt to make infectious diseases like COVID-19 a qualifying condition for absentee voting.

In Maine, health officials on Sunday reported nearly 80 new coronavirus cases and zero new deaths from the virus. In Massachusetts, officials reported four additional deaths and more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

And in Vermont, the Bellows Falls Opera House is expected to reopen next weekend after the beloved movie theater in Rockingham was shut down during the pandemic.

