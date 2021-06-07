Staying safe when temperatures rise

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another steaming day on Monday. These high temperatures can cause heat-related illnesses. Here’s how to stay cool and safe in the heat.

“Take it slow. This heat will really put a drag on you. And it can really impact your health real quickly,” said Scott Whittier, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Burlington.

The peaceful water and clear, blue skies may not look dangerous, but heat exhaustion and heat stroke are silent health hazards.

Vermont, New Hampshire and Northern New York are known for their cold weather, that’s why it’s important to take extra precautions when high temperatures do roll into town.

“Buy air conditioners if you can afford it. Your fans, open your windows at nighttime to dissipate the heat. You close the windows during the day so you don’t let the heat in. Little steps like that,” Whittier said.

And a reminder to keep an eye on more vulnerable members of our community-- kids, the elderly, pregnant women and pets.

“Check the elderly and those that may have health conditions. If they live alone, be a good neighbor and check on them,” Whittier said.

“It’s really critical for us, and we have such great social fabric in Vermont. There’s a lot of folks out there that do have a tough time staying cool on their own and probably do need a little extra support on days like this,” said Jared Ulmer, the climate and health manager for the Vermont Department of Health.

Butch and Kathy Dutra of South Burlington sat by the lake. They say they have the heat thing figured out.

“It’s comfy here and we can move back to the shade if we get too hot,” they said. “Lake is only, I think 61 degrees. So, it makes the air cool, coming off the lake.”

If you’re staying inside and don’t have AC, there are public places you can go to cool off for a bit, like a library or a grocery store. You can even stop by a museum, like Emily Simpson of Georgia, Vermont.

“We decided to go hang out in the air conditioners at the ECHO Center because we have no AC at home,” Simpson laughed.

The Vermont Department of Health says kids experience more severe symptoms of heat-related illness than most adults. That’s why it’s important for schools to keep an eye on classroom temperatures and give kids plenty of breaks.

“The key thing is with the schools make sure the kids are hydrated, and you’re watching on them for any signs of heat illness,” Whittier said.

This heat isn’t expected to let up. There is currently a heat advisory in effect for the Champlain and Connecticut River Valley area, something that’s unusual for this time of the year. But a National Weather Service official tells me weather like this is becoming more of the norm, than an extreme.

The Dutras know just how to deal with it.

“Come down by the waterfront,” they said. “Grab a chair down here and sit. Enjoy the scenery.”

