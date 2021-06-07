Vermont cities, towns to split $58M in federal relief funds

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont cities and towns are mulling over how to spend tens of millions of dollars of federal relief cash.

The state government is receiving more than $1 billion. But cities and towns are also getting about $58 million, split by population size.

They can use the funds for water, sewer and lost revenues. But they can’t spend the cash on roads and bridges.

The Vermont League of Cities and Towns is advising communities on how to spend the money so they don’t accidentally break the rules and have to return the funds.

“There are a lot of requirements that go with spending federal money and there is at least the concept in Congress right now of clawing back funds that are inappropriately spent,” said Karen Horn of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

Towns have until the end of 2026 to spend the money.

