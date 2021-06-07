Advertisement

Vermont cities, towns to split $58M in federal relief funds

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont cities and towns are mulling over how to spend tens of millions of dollars of federal relief cash.

The state government is receiving more than $1 billion. But cities and towns are also getting about $58 million, split by population size.

They can use the funds for water, sewer and lost revenues. But they can’t spend the cash on roads and bridges.

The Vermont League of Cities and Towns is advising communities on how to spend the money so they don’t accidentally break the rules and have to return the funds.

“There are a lot of requirements that go with spending federal money and there is at least the concept in Congress right now of clawing back funds that are inappropriately spent,” said Karen Horn of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

Towns have until the end of 2026 to spend the money.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday June 6, 2021
Rescue at the Huntington Gorge Sunday
June 5, 2021
Caught on camera: Gunfire strikes bystander in Burlington shooting
It appears the Koffee Kup Bakery will be sold to a new company. And it’s not the company that...
New deal to sell Koffee Kup to Flowers Foods
Sunday June 6, 2021
Gov. Scott hopes to lift restrictions this week
Some Vermont towns cancel July Fourth celebrations

Latest News

Elementary students celebrate end to pandemic school year
Elementary students celebrate end to pandemic school year
Winooski Elementary students are celebrating the end of a tough pandemic school year.
Elementary students celebrate end to pandemic school year
Gov. Phil Scott
Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference
File photo
Burlington ends retail mask mandate
Vermonter excited about FDA approval of Alzheimer’s drug