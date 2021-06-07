Advertisement

Vermont Mountaineers look for 2nd win of season

By Scott Fleishman
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Fresh off a win Sunday in their home opener, the Vermont Mountaineers are back at Montpelier Rec Field Monday to take on the North Shore Navigators.

They were supposed to be their last week. Last Thursday was the season opener against Keene, but with the threat of showers, the decision was made to postpone it.

So, the season started Friday at North Shore, with the Mountaineers falling 4-3 before bouncing back with the team’s first win of the season, 3-2 against North Adams Sunday night.

Matt Oldham from Elon University drove in the eventual game-winning run in the seventh.

Like all other collegiate summer leagues, this is a return to action after having to sit out last season.

The other local NECBL team, the Upper Valley Nighthawks are 3-0 on the season. Upper Valley has outscored its opponents 23-2 over those first three games.

The Mountaineers and Nighthawks meet for the first time this season on Thursday at Montpelier Rec Field.

Watch the videos for more from our Scott Fleishman.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

