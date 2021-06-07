Advertisement

Vermont wildlife experts hope to inventory local ladybugs

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) - Vermont wildlife experts are hoping to create an inventory of local ladybugs, more accurately called lady beetles, to help find and restore local species populations.

The Burlington Free Press reports that a dozen native species have disappeared in the state over the past several decades. Biologists have created a weeklong crowdsourced search party that started Saturday.

Wildlife experts at the Vermont Center for Ecostudies in Hartford say participants in the seven-day Lady Beetle BioBlitz need a camera-equipped and network-connected smartphone.

They are asked to photograph lady beetles in backyards, gardens, fields and forests and load the images into the free iNaturalist app.

